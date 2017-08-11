Lidl set to open new store in North Tyneside

A new Lidl store opens its doors for the first time next week.

Up to 40 new jobs have been created with the arrival of the store on Southgate Road, Killingworth.

It will be officially opened at 8am on Friday, August 18.

The new supermarket has a 1,424 square metre sales area and boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and parking for both cars and cycles.

The fully glass-fronted façade maximises natural daylight entering the building, while sensor-controlled exterior sun blinds automatically operate to mitigate the effects of unwanted heat.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, David Murphy, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Killingworth. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Lidl, crowned Best Supermarket 2016 by readers of Good Housekeeping, has experienced continued growth over the years. More than 5.5million Brits shop at Lidl every week.