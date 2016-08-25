School improves its already impressive GCSE results

Students at Whitley Bay High School are now planning their next education steps after helping secure the best ever GCSE results.

The school, named by the Government as one of the 100 highest performing schools following last year’s results, has seen a further improvement.

Headteacher Steve Wilson said: “‘I am pleased to say that these 2016 results are even better.”

A total of 88 per cent of students achieved a total of five or more A* to C grades with 78 per cent achieving five or more A* to C grades including English and Maths.

A huge 91 per cent of 350 students achieved A* to C in English Language and 85 per cent achieved A* to C in Maths. Science results were equally impressive with 90 per cent achieving at least two A* to C grades and 100 per cent achieving A* to C in three separate sciences of Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Rebecca Smith was delighted with her 11 A*s, saying: “I’m just so happy about my results. All the work I put in during the year has really paid off.

“I’m surprised at my result in Maths, I was hoping for B and I got an A*. I am very interested in sciences and Maths so I will study Chemistry, Biology, Maths and Geography in 6th Form at Whitley Bay High School.”

Joe Turner also achieved 11 A*s. He said: “I felt very nervous this morning before coming into school but I am really happy about my results now.

“I am particularly pleased about my A*s in French and English Literature. I am excited about next year as I’m enrolling in Whitley Bay High School 6th Form to study English, French and History.”

Mr Wilson added: “I am so pleased for the students and their parents. These results reflect the very hard work of our students and the dedication of our teaching and support staff.

“A combination of excellent teaching and fantastic support has allowed our students to thrive and achieve outstanding results that will set them up for the rest of their lives. I would like to congratulate the students. I am delighted for them and their families.”