Tall Ships Regatta in pictures

The Tall Ships Regatta is a photographer's dream and we've got another selection of pictures to give you a flavour of the event.

This slideshow shows crew members of the Dar Mlodziezy meeting some of the thousands of visitors to the quayside; some of the 200 members of the St John Ambulance Brigade who are doing sterling work at the Regatta; Branson Reay, from Killingworth, getting a lesson in knot tying from Nigel Horn of the Ocean Youth Trust and a crew member of the Fryderyk Chopin out on the yard arm.

Crew from the Dar Mlodziezy meet some of the visitors. Picture by John Tuttiett Photography

And of course more pictures of the magnificent Tall Ships themselves.

Thanks to John Tuttiett Photography and Anne Hopper for the pictures.