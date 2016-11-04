Looking Back at Whitley Park Hall

In 1842 the Tyne Pilot advertised Mrs Wright’s mansion, Whitley Park Hall, for sale or rent. The house stood in 11 acres, and was passed twice a day by the Blyth-Shields coach.

In 1892 Theodore Hoyle, LW Adamson and others considered buying it. Mr Adamson wished to prevent it from disappearing under hundreds of small houses, and hoped that a hydropathic establishment could be opened. A provisional licence for a hotel and restaurant was granted in 1893. The spring of 1896 saw the luxurious hotel open under the management of Miss Carrie Sokel.

The house was used for billeting during the Great War, and was left with 12 of 60 apartments in good condition. Whitley Pleasure Gardens bought it in 1921 and sold it the council in 1922.

If anyone has any further information please contact discover@northtyneside.gov.uk