Monkseaton Grammar pupils come together

More than 100 former classmates travelled from across the globe for a North Shields reunion.

The event at Percy Park RFC brought together past pupils of Monkseaton Grammar School from the 1940s to the 1980s.

People travelled from Australia, the USA, Greece and Spain, and were delighted to see former French teacher Suzanne Dinsley, pictured with Graham Rose.

Each of the guests received an engraved pen in school colours.