Northumbria Police praised in two HMIC reports

Northumbria Police has been rated as good in the latest HMIC inspection on legitimacy, published today.

In a separate report, focusing on leadership, HMIC (Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary) inspectors noted that the Chief Constable was ‘achieving significant culture change in the organisation’. This report is also published today.

In the leadership report, inspectors from HMIC found that there was an ‘overwhelming acceptance that new leadership values had been adopted across the organisation and were recognised as having had a positive impact on the force’s culture’. In addition, they found that senior officers were more visible, approachable and supportive than when they last inspected.

In the other report, focusing on legitimacy, it was noted that the Force’s vision, of being outstanding in the service it provides to the public, is embedded throughout the organisation. They found that officers and staff had a genuine sense of pride and understanding as to why the values of the organisation were so important.

The Force also demonstrated that it was performing ahead of other forces with 96.7 per cent of all victims of crime stating that they were satisfied with their treatment from Northumbria Police – this compares to the England and Wales average of 93.4 per cent. In addition, Northumbria Police recorded just 199 complaints per 1,000 officers, lower than the England and Wales average of 268 complaints per 1,000 officers (12 months to 31 March 2016).

Chief Constable Steve Ashman said: “This is a good report for us, particularly as it highlights the improvements we have made in the culture of leadership. A huge amount of work has gone into this vital area. Strong, positive leadership at every level is essential if we are to deliver the outstanding service the communities of Northumbria deserve.

“I am proud of how officers and staff have responded to the challenging times we are in, there is more we can do but this is a very positive report that shows how far we have come in the last 18 months.”

Northumbria Police & Crime Commissioner, Vera Baird, said: “The reports that have been published today make very positive reading. I am delighted that Northumbria Police has been recognised as a good force, it shows that we treat the communities we serve with fairness and respect.

“All of our staff are ‘proud to protect’ and this is down to the excellent leadership given by the Chief Constable and his team. At every rank within the force, we have staff making a difference, suggesting new ideas and going the extra mile.

“We never stand still here in Northumbria and we are now striving to be an even better force, I will ensure the Chief Constable addresses the suggestions of HMIC as this will help us on our journey to be the very best.”