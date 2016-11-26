School branches out with new logo

A school has unveiled its fresh new logo. Woodlawn School, in Whitley Bay, has introduced the new logo – along with minor changes to the uniform – to tie in with the ethos of the school and reflecting its inclusive nature.

The school’s logo, a tree, has been a long-standing feature of Woodlawn’s identity.

Woodlawn school headteacher Gill Wilson and some of her pupils with the new logo.

Headteacher Gill Wilson said: “The intricate use of hands symbolises our wonderful staff and parents who enable our young people to achieve their full potential.

“The bright coloured stars are our inspirational pupils and we believe the new design demonstrates our commitment and aspirations for them.”