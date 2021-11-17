Short plays showcasing North East talent to tour the region

Top L-R: Hannah Marie Davis, Michaela Forbes, Tracy Gillman, Elijah Young, Alex Oates, Andy Berriman, Sam Stafford, Barbara Williams. Front: Harriet Ghost and Micky McGregor.

North Shields-based Blowin’ a Hooley Theatre has successfully combined critically acclaimed and new local writers with a small troupe of professional actors and two talented North East directors to deliver “Yarns from Hyem".

The four plays are ‘Biscuit Tins’ by Middlesbrough writer Elijah Young, ‘Attachments’ by Julia Darling, ‘A Memory for Forgetting’ by Alex Oates from North Blyth, and ‘Pupil Premium’ by South Shields new writer Barbara Williams.

‘A Memory for Forgetting’ is set in the world of memory competitions as a girl from the Meadowell Estate in North Shields takes on the UK Memory Championship.

The play examines the irony of how tough it can be when you’re practicing to remember when there’s things you’d rather forget.

Blowin’ a Hooley is led by actors Harriet Ghost and Micky McGregor.

Micky was a participant in BAFTA’s Elevate 2019 programme while Harriet trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, New York.

The two Geordies have worked steadily in the region for over a decade, most notably with Ken Loach on I, Daniel Blake and Sorry We Missed You as well as ITV’s Vera, BBC’s Wolfblood and numerous theatre productions.

Harriet said: “This is a major production for Blowin’a Hooley, the region has a story to tell and where better to showcase it than on our own doorsteps?”

"It’s a great opportunity to showcase fresh, North-East talent and gives our actors, writers and production team a chance to engage once again with live audiences after what has been a terrible 18 months for the industry.”

Harriet and Micky will be joined by North East actors Michaela Forbes, Paul Joseph, Sarah Balfour, Hannah Marie Davis, Sam Stafford and Paul Joseph who will be directed by even more local talent in the form of Tracy Gillman and Andy Berriman.

Yarns from Hyem can be seen at:

Saturday, November 20, Old Low Light Heritage Centre, North Shields, 2pm

Monday, November 22, Whitley Bay Library, 6.30pm

Tuesday, November 23, Cedarwood Trust, North Shields, 5pm (free)

Thursday, November 25, The Exchange, North Shields, 7.30pm