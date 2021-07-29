Chris Lee with an ale from the King Aelle Brew Co.

The King Ælle Brew Co at the historic Delaval Arms pub, at Old Hartley, is named after Ælle, King of Northumbria during the middle of the ninth century.

Now, drinkers at the pub – which dates to the 1700s – can sample a host of craft beers, some of which recall King Ælle’s turbulent reign.

These include Ragnar’s Revenge, a 4.3% Anglo-American pale ale, made using English marris otter, wheat and oats, Rocky Island IPA, with mango, guava and papaya and Hartley Sloop, an Indian Session Ale.

Amber Aelle is an amber ale with rich toffee and caramel notes, while Secret Reefer IPA is a 5.1% ABV and Charlie’s Garden is a vegan friendly golden ale, unfined and unfiltered.

The King Ælle Brew Co was formed during the Covid lockdown under brewer in residence Chris Lee, who previously honed his skills at North East breweries Wylam and Almasty, and who used the pub’s temporary closure to perfect the range.

And now its brews are served not only in the pub’s terrace, alongside a roster of guest ales, but also in its on-site tap room and pub, named Captain Dawson’s Cabin after one of the pub’s former landlords.

Chris said: “When you’re in this pub you get a real sense of history all around, and because we are pretty much on the edge of the cliffs it doesn’t take much imagination to picture Viking hordes screaming onto the beach below.

“However, like us, our Scandinavian neighbours appreciate a good ale and I like to think they’d approve of our range, which encompasses contemporary, hop forward beers along with subtle traditional ales from locally sourced malts.

“We’re also hoping to develop seasonal one-off styles and, by using modern and traditional brewing techniques and incorporating fruits, herbs and purées alongside the newest hops, we are confident there should be an ale to suit every palate.”