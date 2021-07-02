Shop Local video: Independent retailers in Northumberland talk about what makes them unique

The Shop Local, Shop Northumberland campaign forms part of a UK-wide drive to highlight the importance of independent retailers.

Independent ’ Day UK supports local retailers all year round, in partnership with Local Rewards (www.localrewards.chat), but it has a particular focus on July 4th – Independents’ Day itself.

Shop Local, Shop Northumberland was launched in April by Northumberland County Council to encourage residents and visitors to shop local by showcasing the wealth and quality of local retailers in the county.

Turbull's Northumbrian Food Hall in Alnwick is just one of the firms taking part in the Shop Local campaign.

A promotional video featuring more businesses who are supporting the campaign is being released ahead of the weekend to whet shoppers’ appetites.

The video features Caribe Coffee in Morpeth, The Farm Bakery, which has shops in Amble and Alnwick, and Turnbull’s of Alnwick.

Daniel Turnbull, who is sixth-generation in the family butcher’s business, said: "By shopping local you are not only supporting us, but you are also supporting the 40 staff who work for Turnbull’s and, most importantly, you are directly supporting the livelihoods of all of our local farmers and producers who work incredibly hard and are just as passionate about local food and drink as we are.”

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business at Northumberland, said: “The quality and variety of local, independent retailers we have in the county is phenomenal and our campaign is merely scratching the surface of what is available.

“Through this campaign we wanted to shine a light on these businesses who make our communities and town centres vibrant places to shop and visit. They need our support now more than ever so this “Independents’ Day,” make sure you Shop Local, Shop Northumberland.”

A recent study from YouGov showed almost two thirds of Brits claim they will try to support local businesses and buy locally going forward.

As a result of coronavirus, 64 per cent of people want to support local businesses and buy local products.

To find out more about the campaign go to www.discoverourland.co.uk/shoplocal