Work starts on transformation of landmark seafront hotel

Refurbishment work has started at The Park in Tynemouth.

The Park Hotel at Tynemouth is being transformed by its new owners, the Alnwick-based Inn Collection Group.

The pub operator acquired the 53-bedroom art deco venue on Grand Parade in March.

It plans to transform the site’s accommodation, bar and dining areas to attract additional visitor income all year round.

Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group, said: “We are excited that work is now underway to refurbish this extraordinary site and restore it to its former heyday.

"It has been in decline for a number of years and we are delighted to be giving it the new lease of life it deserves and creating a leisure gem that does this exceptional part of the coast and its community proud.

“As a company, The Inn Collection Group have a proven reputation and track record for taking aspirational sites like this and making them shine. We have a fantastic team who specialise in delivering careful and sustainable renovation processes like this, that preserve the charm and character of the building, while enhancing its environment and facilities for our customers.

“We are carrying out a significant investment to improve the offer and quality of the former Park which will contribute massively to the wider economic growth, prosperity and employment in North Tyneside through increased overnight bookings throughout the year bringing additional people to the area and improved bar and dining areas to attract new and local custom.

“The renovation will provide excellent spin off benefits to other facilities and businesses on the North Sea coast along with the creation of new job opportunities.”

New external seating areas and terraces will also be added, maximising the venue’s 180 degree sea views of famous Longsands beach and the site will include a fish and chip takeaway and ice cream parlour.

Refurbishment plans include the reconfiguration of a previously underused function and events area, creating an additional 20 bedrooms for guests, including sea view rooms and dog-friendly ground-floor suites.

It will also feature secure bike storage, Sheffield bike stands and lockers, multi-use wash down areas and on site car parking, including EV charge points.

The site is expected to re-open in autumn 2022 creating 70 full time equivalent jobs.

