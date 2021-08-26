Cuban themed bar and restaurant opens after delay due to 'pingdemic'

Castro's, in Newcastle, has opened its doors.

The Vaulkhard Group’s new venture, Castro’s, was originally set to open its doors mid-July but opened on August 25 after being caught up in the ‘pingdemic’.

The venue will host Latin-inspired food, drink, and cocktails at its location on Hood Street, formerly the Beeronomy site.

Castro’s will offer both vertical drinking and table service for its customers plus an outdoor space for al fresco dining.

There is a large rum selection while the food menu will follow a Cuban theme, mixing traditional chicken, fish, and rice dishes with twists from its neighbouring Caribbean islands and South America.

The venue will also feature a hidden secret bar which will host salsa dance classes, rum sessions, cocktail masterclasses, and a private booking area.

The Vaulkhard Group is still recruiting for 30 new full and part-time roles at Castro’s.

Ollie Vaulkhard, director of the Vaulkhard Group, said: “The pingdemic has been another hit for the hospitality industry.

"With the majority of our staff having to self-isolate, it’s been impossible for us to launch Castro’s and deliver the best experience we know we can.

“It’s vital the hospitality sector continues to innovate and give customers a great reason to socialise.

"At Castro’s, they’ll be able to fully immerse themselves in a Havana experience like no other – whether that be with friends, family, or work colleagues.”

Castro’s will be open Wednesday to Sunday; noon to 10pm Wednesday and Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10pm on a Sunday.