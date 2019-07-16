New director appointed by Whitley Bay solicitors

Dominic Kelly, Jill Owens and Tony Crosby Yarwood Stimpson Solicitors.

Jill Owens has joined Yarwood Stimpson Solicitors, coming full circle after her father Ian Firth merged his firm, Ian Rose and Firth Solicitors, with Yarwood back in 2009.

Jill said: “It’s a great opportunity for me to join such a well established firm, which takes pride in its good customer care.

“I am actually now based in the room in which my Dad worked.”