New manager sought for popular museum

A new manager is being sought for The Great North Museum: Hancock, in Newcastle.

The Great North Museum: Hancock has welcomed more than five million visitors since it reopened in 2009 following a £26 million capital development.

Now, the Museum is looking for a new manager to oversee an engaging public programme of exhibitions and events, care for internationally important collections, support University research and achieve commercial income targets.

The Great North Museum: Hancock is managed by Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums (TWAM) on behalf of Newcastle University.

The successful candidate will work closely with the University and the museum’s two learned societies: the Natural History Society of Northumbria (NHSN) and the Society of Antiquaries of Newcastle upon Tyne (SANT).

Keith Merrin, Director of Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, said: “This is a fantastic and rare opportunity to manage a landmark museum that has meant so much to the people of Newcastle since 1884.

"Not many can say that they greet a full-size replica T. rex skeleton on their way into work!

“If you have a proven track record of successful management in a museum, cultural or heritage environment and a strong commitment to audience development and Higher Education, then please do apply.”

The Museum Manager post is a full-time, permanent role with a salary of £38,890 – £41,881 per annum. A recruitment pack has been prepared to provide further information about the vacancy and is available to download online.