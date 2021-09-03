Whitley Bay pub undergoes a £90,000 revamp

Chris Bremner, licensee at The Kittiwake, in Whitley Bay.

The Kittiwake, on Claremont Crescent, has unveiled a £90,000 revamped beer garden and exterior.

A former underutilised paved area has been transformed into a multi-functional family friendly alfresco eating and drinking terrace for 60 with heaters, TV screens and range of different seating options.

Coloured mood lights hidden in decorative planting, pergola and festoon lighting all add to the stylish look and feel. The final finishing touch, a large jumbrella, will be added in a couple of weeks.

The Kittiwake, in Whitley Bay, after its £90,000 revamp.

The building’s exterior has also been given a striking facelift – rendered in a smart beachcomb grey and green livery with new signage.

The investment completes an interior makeover of the pub undertaken during this year’s lockdown, which has replaced the dated décor with a bold modern look, including booth seating with their own TVs, contemporary furnishings and family friendly seating.

A hand painted mural and lettering by local artist Maurice Straughan completes the look.

Chris Bremner, licensee at The Kittiwake, said: “It’s been a challenging year for us, our staff and our customers, so I am thrilled that this latest investment will improve the overall experience for our customers.

The Kittiwake, in Whitley Bay, after its £90,000 revamp.

"We’ve updated the décor inside and out, improved the food and drink and entertainment and transformed the Galleon Room upstairs into a quirky function space.

"The Kittiwake is now the perfect spot for socialising and celebrating for locals and for those visiting from further afield.

“So thank you to my team for keeping smiling as we navigated the ever-changing guidance and to customers for their understanding and support over the last 16 months.”

Tammy Molson, Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager, said: “We’re delighted that the joint £90,000 exterior investment with Chris will enable The Kittiwake to realise its full potential.

The Kittiwake, in Whitley Bay, before its £90,000 revamp.

"It has transformed the look and feel of this popular local and created one of the best outdoor spaces in the area.

"There's no need to travel to get that holiday feel, you get it at The Kittiwake enjoying a drink sitting surrounded by planters and atmospheric uplighters.