Health teams remind public to use right NHS service

Dr Bas Sen, consultant in emergency medicine and regional clinical advisor.

Health officials fear the warmer weather coupled with the European Championships could lead to added pressures on services already at a busy time.

NHS teams – across hospitals and GP practices – still face challenges such as reduced space in hospital treatment areas and surgeries and the need to follow strict infection control measures to ensure patients and staff continue to be safe.

Dr Bas Sen, regional clinical advisor for the North East, said: “We don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun – please do enjoy the football and time with friends and family – but don’t over-do it.

"Drinking too much puts your health and safety at risk and puts extra pressure on our services too.

"All too often we see many alcohol related injuries which could have been prevented if people had taken some sensible steps while enjoying themselves.”

Some of the non-urgent conditions people are attending A&E with, which could have been dealt with by other services, include uncomplicated back and abdominal pains, headaches, mild allergies, and earache.

Dr Sen added: “Please think about the alternatives available to you when you are unwell.

"A&E departments are there to treat the most serious and life threatening conditions so please think about whether your pharmacy, GP and 111 online or telephone can help.

"Don’t just to turn up to A&E

“Remember that NHS 111 online or telephone can make direct appointments at surgeries, pharmacies and urgent treatment centres.