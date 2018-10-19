Looking Back at Clarke’s Farm

The field to the north of Cullercoats was once part of Clarke’s Farm, which in the last century was held as part of the Manor of Tynemouth.

The tenant on the Court Rolls was William Snowball, of Sunderland, the trustee of Dorothy Naters, whose house was on the site of the Fishermen’s Mission at Cullercoats. By coincidence, her husband had held a pub on the site of the Mission at North Shields.

After Mrs Naters’ death the land was divided between her children and eventually passed to her daughters, Margaret Naters and Ann Isabella, wife of William Spicer.

Margaret was to hold the entire portion south of Grafton Road, down to Cullercoats. This may be how Margaret Road got its name, and certainly explains Naters Street.

