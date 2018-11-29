Looking Back at George Osmond Tearle

The Tearle Memorial in St Paul’s Churchyard, Whitley Bay, commemorates the father, mother and aunt of film actor Sir Godfrey Tearle.

His father George Osmond Tearle was born on March 8, 1852, in Plymouth and entered the dramatic profession on March 26, 1869, at the Adelphi Theatre, Liverpool, appearing as Guilderstern in Hamlet. He made his first appearance on the London Stage at the Gaiety Theatre on March 26, 1875.

He was the son of a sergeant major of the Royal Artillery who served in the Crimea. He married celebrated American actress Minnie Conway and they had several children.

He died on September 7, 1901, in Newcastle and had been appearing at the Grand Theatre. Mr Tearle was buried in the churchyard beside his wife on September 11.

