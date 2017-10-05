Looking Back at Whitley Bay ‘Pier’

Talk of adding a pier at Whitley Bay was a popular topic of conversation in the early 1900s.

In 1907 the Whitley Seaside Chronicle and Visitors’ Gazette ran a series of articles that included architectural plans for a 600ft long pillared structure. The position for the pier was suggested as being in line with the Esplanade, with attractions including a concert hall, bandstand, pierrot pavilion and landing stage.

Comparisons to other coastal towns with piers like Redcar and Felixstowe were made, with it said that Whitley’s pier would prove a “valuable asset to the urban district”.

Interestingly, despite assurances from the newspaper that the scheme had been decided upon, no pier was built.

If anyone has information please contact 0191 643 5270 or discover@northtyneside.gov.uk