Artificial pitch makes all-weather rugby possible

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell officially opened a new artificial grass pitch at Whitley Bay Rockcliff Rugby Club on Saturday.

Funded by the Rugby Football Union to the tune of almost £800,000, the new pitch has been installed to provide rugby clubs with all-weather facilities that can withstand the waterlogging and frost which typically puts paid to dozens of fixtures – and training sessions – each season.

Mr Campbell said: “This is an outstanding facility that is the pinnacle of the development at Rockcliff over the past decade or so.”

Pictured above are, left to right, Lawrence Fletcher (Whitley Bay Rockcliff RFC), Trevor Morrison (president, Northumberland Rugby Union), Mayor Norma Redfearn, Steve Grainger (RFU), Alan Campbell MP, Danny Hodgson (RFU council member), Dave Reed (RFU), and Scott Carruthers (president, Whitley Bay Rockcliff RFC).