Canadian chiropractor sets up new base in North Shields

A Canadian chiropractor who first trained in California 25 years ago is setting up in North Shields.

Kerri Elston Doherty moved to Tynemouth nearly three years ago with her husband and twin children.

She fell in love with the area while practising as a locum and visiting extending family.

And now she has opened the doors to her own clinic, Tyneside Chiropractic, overlooking Northumberland Park in Tynemouth Road.

Kerri was 24 and working in the California travel industry when she was first introduced to chiropractics following ongoing pain from a car crash years earlier, and she was overwhelmed by the impact.

She said: “In all honesty, I knew very little about what a chiropractor did or how they could help when I made that first visit, but I felt I had exhausted all other options.

“However, once I understood the basic principles of chiropractic and the role that the spine plays, not only in back and neck care, but in communicating with the rest of the body, it made perfect sense and so back to school it was for me.”

Kerri added: “People’s perceptions of chiropractic have evolved over the years. Patients do still come to see me when they are in chronic pain, but increasingly we see people who know they don’t feel right, but just don’t know why.

“Many of my patients make regular visits just to keep a check on how their body is performing so that they can make more active choices about how they look after their body and mind.”

Kerri already works with a number of patients, but the new clinic will allow her to expand the amount of people she can help and she has opened her books, offering a free 15-minute consultation to ensure that chiropractic is the right choice for each individual.