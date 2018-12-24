Christmas Eve burglaries are investigated

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries on Christmas Eve.

At 4.13am today (Monday) police received a report of a burglary at Norma James Fashions on Middle Street in Corbridge.

Offenders have forced open a door and stolen women’s clothing from the display rails, including Barbour jackets. In total, it is believed that more than £7,000 worth of goods were stolen.

At 5.07am, the Co-op on Marine Avenue, Whitley Bay, has also been targeted with a large quantity of vodka and gin – Grey Goose and Ciroc – stolen.

At this stage, officers believe both incidents are connected. It is also believed that a silver Audi A3, displaying registration plates from another vehicle, was used in both offences.

If you have any information about either of the burglaries – or are offered items for sale matching those described above – you are urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 137 24/12/18.