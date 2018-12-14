Coastal community rallies to purchase lifesaving equipment

Lifesaving equipment has been installed at three locations following a fundraising drive.

Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade has joined forces with the coastal community to purchase three new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

Hundreds of local people got behind the fundraising campaign.

And as a result, the eye-catching green and yellow green AED boxes have been installed at the Jam Jar Cinema in Whitley Bay, The Boatyard in Cullercoats, and Robinsons Opticians in Front Street, Monkseaton.

Julie Summers, chairman of Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade, said: “We couldn’t be more delighted to support such a worthwhile initiative.

“Time is obviously critical for someone suffering cardiac arrest. These AEDs could make the difference between life and death.

“If access is within three minutes the patient’s chances of survival can increase to above 70 per cent.

“AEDs are easy to operate, automated and talk the user through the entire process. Although there are many free training courses around the region, we shouldn’t be afraid to use them in an emergency. They can only help to save someone’s life.”

Dan Ellis, of Jam Jar Cinema, said: “We want to do whatever we can to help people in the area and making AED’s available became a real mission for us.

“Michael Norton, from Cardio Proof, helped us find more funding to purchase three machines instead of the original two we had budgeted for.

“Cardio Proof has supported the chamber to select the right equipment for our needs and to make the most of the money that had been raised. It also offers year-round support and advice, and will assist with training.”

Tom Heslington, of Boatyard Cullercoats, said: “We are thrilled to be part of this initiative. Cullercoats is a bustling tourist spot all year round and these machines will only further help to make our coastline safe.”

Nigel Robinson, at Robinsons Opticians, said: “Being based in the centre of a heavily populated residential area means this is an invaluable piece of equipment for everyone to have access to. We’ll all help to spread the word about locations for the AEDs.”

If you would like any more information on this project or want to get involved with promoting the machines contact Julie Summers on 0191 447 1313.