Killer cagefighter back in court to be stripped of all cash

Paul Robson, who was jailed for life for the murder of his ex Caroline Kayll, a Northumberland teacher, and the attempted murder of the teenage boy she was in a relationship with, as well as blackmail of his former partner.

Paul Robson, who met Caroline Kayll while she was a married prison education worker and he was an inmate at HMP Northumberland, at Acklington, beat and kicked her to death and tried to kill the 15-year-old boy after he saw them together as he "prowled" around her home at night.

Mrs Kayll, 47, from Linton, Northumberland, who Robson had blackmailed out of £29,000 to keep silent about her relationship during the previous weeks, died from devastating injuries but the youth survived the deadly attack in November last year.

Robson, 50, is currently serving a life sentence, with a minimum term of 35 years.

The killer was back at Newcastle Crown Court on Thurday (August 12) after prosecutors launched proceedings to confiscate the money he made through blackmail.

Prosecutor Richard Bennett had told the court: "He was convicted of blackmail, in addition to murder. That related to £29,000."

Mr Bennett said some money had been frozen or restrained in Robson's bank accounts, which should be seized.

Nick Cartmell, defending, said on behalf of Robson, who spoke only to confirm his name: "He has no wish to contest the matter. The benefit figure agreed is £29,000."

Judge Paul Sloan QC ordered the £10,343 which is held in Robson's bank accounts will be confiscated from him.

The judge said: "I do formally certify that the benefit figure is in the sum of £29,000. The available amount is £10,343.92, accordingly I make a confiscation order in the sum of £10,343.92. That money is effectively restrained and so I will say it is to be paid within 28 days."

Mr Bennett asked that the confiscated money be awarded as a compensation order to Ian Kayll, who is managing the deceased's financial affairs, which the judge granted.

Judge Sloan said Robson could face six months’ imprisonment in default of payment, which he added was "academic, in the circumstances".

After a trial earlier this year, Robson was convicted of murder, attempted murder and blackmail.

The court heard during the trial Robson had used the threat of exposing Mrs Kayll's illegal relationship to make her pay £29,000 in eight instalmentsbetween November 1 and November 11 last year, before he killed her.

The youth suffered "gruesome" injuries and was "very, very affected" by what happened to him that night.

In the days before the killing, Robson had started to "lose his rag" and was demanding more money from Mrs Kayll, a former police officer and social worker.

It was on November 15 last year, Robson, an experienced MMA fighter, who knew Mrs Kayll, by now a teacher, had recently changed her locks, bought two bottles of ammonia, screwdrivers, pliers and a wrench from Homebase in Glasgow, near where he was staying, then travelled to her home in Linton and launched the deadly violence.

Mrs Kayll suffered devastating injuries to her head and face, including multiple fractures, with signs of strangulation and severe brain damage which may have been caused by forceful stamps and kicks. Her long blonde hair had been cut and her buttocks had been slashed during the violence.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, survived but had 45 separate injuries, including stab wounds and bite marks. The teen told police he was attacked with scissors, a knife and a meat cleaver.

The youth said he had been upstairs at the house when he heard noises and banging coming from downstairs, where Mrs Kayll was.

In a video recorded interview, the boy said he was in an upstairs bedroom about to have a cigarette when a man, who was a stranger to him, came in, jumped on his back and stabbed him with scissors and then a knife. Robson also squirted ammonia at his victims during the violence.

Afterwards, Robson took both of his victims' phones and travelled back to Glasgow. While Mrs Kayll was in a critical condition in hospital, Robson sent messages to her friends and neighbours exposing the illegal relationship she was in. She died in hospital on November 17.