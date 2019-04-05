Fiona and Peter go back to their roots

A North Tyneside couple has returned to the hairdressing industry.

Fiona and Peter Anderson had a salon on Park View in Whitley Bay for 24 years, opening in 1982.

They were well-known for alternative hair styles in the 80s and theirs was the first salon in the North East to do hair extensions, Boy George style.

After selling the business in 2006, they moved to the French Alps to start a new venture. They bought a chalet and did gourmet ski holidays for 10 years.

Peter displayed his cooking prowess on television as he was a semi finalist on MasterChef in 1994.

Culinary skills run in the family as their eldest son, Joe, was a North East region winner on Junior MasterChef in 1998 and their youngest son, Ed, became a professional chef.

When the family returned to the region, they opened Starks Kitchen in Heaton three years ago. Fiona and Peter have now left their sons in charge at Starks and opened a new hair salon – Anderson’s – in Monkseaton on March 19.

Fiona said: “The premises was formerly Orchid Thai Massage. They had a fire, so we went into an empty shell.

“We’ve worked hard on the design and are really delighted with the results.

“Since the opening, we’ve had lots of old and new faces come into the salon and Monkseaton is such a friendly place.

“It’s nice to be working at a slower pace than at our previous hairdressing business and we are one-to-one from start to finish with our clients.”