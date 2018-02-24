Head teacher appointed as national leader

After another set of excellent exam results, Whitley Bay High School head teacher, Steve Wilson, has been named a National Leader in Education.

The school also becomes a National Support School which means it can support other schools to help improve outcomes for students.

Its GCSE results made it one of the highest performing schools in the country with particularly strong performances in maths, English, science and humanities. Similar success was achieved at A level with the average grade for exams taken in 2017 being a B.

Steve said: “Although this designation is given to me as the head teacher, it is only possible because of the fantastic dedication of our staff and the hard work of our excellent students.

“We are very proud of our results. However, these results only make up one aspect of our success. We are equally delighted by the enormous range of extra-curricular opportunities our students have the opportunity to be involved in, be it sport, music, drama, the huge range of clubs on offer and school trips.

“There is no secret to our success, we believe students achieving and exceeding their potential does not need to be at the expense of their enjoyment of learning.”