Isabella lands place on prestigious youth orchestra

A teenage musician has been awarded a place in a prestigious orchestra.

Isabella Thorneycroft, from Tynemouth, has secured a spot in the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain 2018.

The 15-year-old has been playing the flute for eight years and is one of 164 teenagers from around the country to be part of the orchestra.

During the year, the musicians will participate in three residencies with inspirational music directors, play in concerts and participate in the NYO Inspire programme, as well as mark the orchestra’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

Isabella, a pupil at Kings Priory School, said: “I’m really excited to be part of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain because so many of Britain’s greatest classical musicians have started their careers in the NYO.

“NYO is the world’s greatest orchestra of teenagers.

“I can’t wait to meet new people from all over the country who are just as passionate about classical music as I am.”

Sarah Alexander, chief executive and artistic director at NYO, said: “NYO believes passionately in the value of music education for all. And by all, we mean everyone, not just those already engaged in classical music.”

“This year over a quarter of the Orchestra has come through NYO Inspire, which shows so clearly the impact that peer role models have in supporting aspiring teenagers.

“Through music we can empower the next generation to be brilliant and to inspire others.”

For more information on the orchestra visit www.nyo.org.uk