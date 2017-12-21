Lighting up Tynemouth

Young and old got together on a very cold evening to sing carols and watch the lights on their Christmas tree being switched on at Tynemouth.

Christopher Whiting. a pupil at the King’s Priory School, pressed the button to illuminate the tree.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Tynemouth, featured choirs from the school, together with the North Shields Salvation Army Citadel Band.

Prayers were said by the Rev Timothy Duff and in attendance were the chairman and consort of North Tyneside Council, Coun Cath Davis and Coun Karen Bolger, and the Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn, who praised the work of Tynemouth Rotary in helping local deserving causes.

President Murray Shand said: “Our tree shines brightly throughout the festive season in the heart of the village and we must thank the council workers for erecting, rigging and providing the tree lights. It is always a well supported service, whatever the weather, and seeing the faces of the children is apt reward for all the hard work that goes into organising such an event.”