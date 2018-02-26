LIVE BLOG: Snow alerts for Northumberland and the North East

As the North East braces itself for snow and bitterly-cold weather, keep up-to-date with the latest weather alerts and news.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.37am): School closure - Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick.

Snow alerts for Tuesday, February 27.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.36am): School transport alert. All routes operated by T.W Bell (Stamfordham) are cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Routes cancelled are 360, 362, 363, 365, 367, 368, 164.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.35am): School transport alert. Jewitt Coaches Route 0111 (Allendale to Haydon Bridge) and Route 0123 (Simonburn to Bellingham) have been cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.32am): School closures - Bedlingtonshire High School and Bellingham First School.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.25am): Northumbria Police has said that there are a number of issues on the road this morning and are urging people not to drive unless it is absolutely necessary. Police are warning motorists that there is a lot of black ice around.

Some interesting facts abourt snow.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.23am): Public transport alert. PCL Travel Route 808 Otterburn to Newcastle is cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.22am): School transport alert. The 7478 Alnwick to Collingwood School transport cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.21am): School closure – Swansfield Park Primary School, Alnwick.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.20am): School Transport Alert. Plumline Coaches – no school transport running today, Routes cancelled are 5501, 0131, 0130, 0116, 0118, 0137, 0173 and 0109.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.20am): Public Transport Alert. Borders Buses Service 267 (Wooler to Berwick) and 464 (Wooler to Berwick) cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.15am): School transport alert. School Transport Services (PCC TRAVEL) 470 and 473 Wooler to Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (7.10am): School transport alert. Border’s Buses Service 8901 (Canty’s Bridge to Berwick schools) cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28: (7.05): School closure – Cramlington Hillcrest School.

Wednesday, February 28 (7am): The Arriva X14 service (Morpeth to Thropton) is terminating at Longhorsley.

Wednesday, February 28 (6.50am): School closures – Morpeth Chantry Middle School, Morpeth Newminster Middle School, King Edward VI School, Ponteland Middle School, Seaton Sluice First School and Blyth Morpeth Road Primary Academy.

Wednesday, February 28 (6.45am): Newcastle Airport says that, following heavy snow showers, its operational teams are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum and keep the runway clear. There may be some delays as the runway is cleared and passengers are advised to check the latest flight information on its website. So far, the departing 6.50am to Aberdeen and the 11.55am London Heathrow flights have been cancelled.

Wednesday, February 28 (6.40am): School Transport Alert. Rothbury Motors has cancelled the 331 route (Longframlington to King Edward VI School), the 330 route (Longhorsley to King Edward VI School), the 832 route (Longframlington to Swarland), the 336 route (Snitter to King Edward VI School), the 338 route (Alwinton to Thropton), the 3303 route (Harbottle to Thropton) and the 339 route (Alnmouth to Morpeth Chantry).

Wednesday, February 28 (6.25am): All Northumberland County Council gritters have been out overnight supported by all of its farming sub-contract resources. Driving conditions are difficult and vary from area to area. High winds and dry snow have caused drifts to be almost anywhere and in excess of 1m inland.

Tuesday, February 27 (8.15pm): Squally snow showers and strengthening winds in the Berwick area. Temperatures at the Letham Shank weather station in Berwick are currently -2C.

Tuesday, February 27 (6.30pm): Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys after Highways England issued a severe weather alert lasting until midday on Thursday. The amber ‘be prepared’ alert comes into force at 3am tonight following a Met Office forecast for scattered snow showers affecting much of the North East overnight. Highways England’s gritting teams will be working around the clock to treat roads and keep traffic moving, with up to 8cm of snow expected quite widely in Northumberland and County Durham, as well as on trans-Pennine routes.

Tuesday, February 27 (4.30pm) For those with children at school north of the border, Scottish Borders Council announces that all its schools, including Eyemouth High and Berwickshire High in Duns, will be closed on Wednesday.

Tuesday, February 27 (4.10pm): School closure alert. Thropton Village First School; Dr Thomlinson C of E Middle School, in Rothbury; Harbottle C of E Voluntary Aided First School; and Netherton Northside First School will be closed tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions.

Tuesday, February 27 (1.55pm): Consultation Meeting Cancelled – Netherton Northside First School. Due to weather conditions the meeting arranged for today at 2pm at Netherton Northside First School for parents and the community has been cancelled. Further details regarding an alternative date/time will be advised as soon as possible.

Tuesday, February 27 (1.30pm): The Met Office upgrades Thursday’s warning of snow in Northumberland and the North East to amber ‘be prepared’, with up to 40cm possible in the hills, and has extended the alerts to the weekend. Full story here.

Tuesday, February 27 (1.25pm): Based on the most recent weather forecast, Northumberland County Council plans to carry out precautionary gritting on all routes from 7pm today and again at 1am tomorrow.

Tuesday, February 27 (11.30am): North East England Chamber Commerce Chamber Local, due to take place at Seaton Delaval tomorrow, has been postponed until March 14 because of the snow.

Tuesday, February 27 (11.10am): Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue service warns people to only go out if it’s absolutely necessary, wrap up warm and drive carefully.

Tuesday, February 27 (10.35am): Cragside, in Rothbury, is closed today and tomorrow due to severe weather conditions. It is hoped that it will reopen on Thursday.

Tuesday, February 27 (10am): NEED Ltd operator of routes 1109 (Greenhead Primary) and 8257 (Whittingham Primary) is unable to operate these routes this morning due to adverse weather conditions.

Tuesday, February 27 (9.30am): Northumbria Police has just tweeted: ‘The A68 is currently experiencing a lot of issues near to Risdale in rural Northumberland. Please avoid that route if possible as a number of HGVs have been getting stuck in the area. We will update you when we can on the conditions in this location.’

Tuesday, February 27 (9.25am): Virgin Trains East Coast has tweeted: ‘Despite #BeastFromTheEast and #Snowmageddon we’re still planning on running a full service today!’

Tuesday, February 27 (9.23am): Driving in snow and ice – expert advice on how to cope with a skid

Tuesday, February 27 (8am): School transport alert. Mitchells Mini Coaches Route 1087 Cornwood to Haltwhistle route is cancelled due to adverse road conditions.

Tuesday, February 27 (7.55am): School closures. The following schools have been closed: Nunnykirk School; Kielder Community First School; Otterburn First School; Greenhaugh First School; West Woodburn First School.

Tuesday, February 27 (7.50am): Drivers have been warned to take care after lorry overturned on busy dual carriageway in Washington. The incident occurred earlier this morning on the A1231 eastbound, near the A182. Northumbria Police tweeted: “This has now been cleared so the road should be passable this morning ahead of the busy rush hour. However, it shows just how slippy the conditions can be so please drive carefully.”

Tuesday, February 27 (7.25am): School transport alerts. The following routes have been cancelled:

Jewitt Coaches Bingfield to Barrasford route cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Jewitt Coaches Route 0117 - Bellingham to Haydon Bridge High School route cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Jewitt Coaches Route 0111 - Allendale to Haydon Bridge High School cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Jewitt Coaches Route 0123 - Simonburn to Bellingham Middle School cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Plumline Coaches Route 0122 Byrness to Bellingham Middle School cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Plumline Coaches Route 0116 Byrness to Haydon Bridge High School cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Service 1334 Alnsford to Whittonstall First School is cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Service 1334 Alnsford to Whittonstall First School is cancelled due to adverse road conditions;

Stanley Travel Service 1315 Shotley Bridge to Whittonstall Village is cancelled;

Stanley Travel Service 1305 Shotley Bridge to Whittonstall Village service is cancelled;

Stanley Travel Service 1303 Allensford to Whittonstall Village, service cancelled.

Tuesday, February 27 (7.15am): Plumline Coaches Route 0131 Otterburn to Hexham schools is cancelled due to adverse road conditions.

Tuesday, February 27 (7.10am): School closure - Bellingham Middle School and Bellingham First School are both closed due to severe weather conditions.

Tuesday, February 27 (7am): Heavy snow showers overnight have made for difficult driving conditions. Depth of snow on untreated roads may vary in depth across the region.

All Northumberland County Council gritting crews have been out across the county since midnight ploughing and gritting the primary gritting network. Additional farming subcontractors have also been out overnight supporting the snow clearing operation. Only make journeys if necessary and if the journey is required please go prepared.

Monday, February 26 (5pm): RSPCA says: ‘Don’t forget your pets as snowy weather arrives’ Read more here.

Monday, February 26 (2.15pm): Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys after Highways England issued a severe weather alert for tomorrow in the North East. Full story here

Monday, February 26 (2.10pm): The NHS is urging people across the North East and North Cumbria to take care of themselves and their neighbours as freezing weather blows in this week. Follow this link for the full story

Monday, February 26 (1.20pm): As Northumberland battens down the hatches for the Beast from the East, the county council is gearing up for the blast of wintry weather heading to the region this week.

Monday, February 26 (1pm): VIDEO: 8 quick tips for defrosting your car on an icy morning

Monday, February 26 (12.17pm): Here’s how to find out if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to the Beast from the East storm. Read more here.

Sunday, February 25 (3.50pm): The Met Office has upgraded its snow warning for the North East, including Northumberland. Forecasters have now issued an amber warning for the region, between 4am and 9pm on Wednesday. Originally, they only issued a yellow warning.