Log on for new films on Flood Fridays

The Environment Agency last week launched a new series of short films to help North-East communities be better prepared for flooding.

From February, the Flood Friday films will be released on the first Friday of every month throughout the year and will focus on what residents and businesses can do to Prepare, Act, Survive in the event of flooding.

Created by the Environment Agency’s community engagement officers, including Taryn Al-Mashgari, the campaign is aimed at helping those who live, work and study in the region be more flood-resilient.

The short films will focus on different aspects of flooding including how to stay safe, how to check if you are at risk of flooding, what surface-water flooding is and reporting flooding issues.

The first video is on our website now.

Taryn said: “These videos will be short and informative and include links to websites and organisations we work closely with to ensure communities have reliable information to help them understand, prepare for and recover from flooding.

“From our work with communities, we know how devastating it is to be flooded and the impact it has on lives and livelihoods, so we’re working hard to raise awareness of how to plan for such events.”