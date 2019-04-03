New gin bar opens in former Tynemouth church

A former church has become home to Tynemouth’s newest specialist gin bar.

Alfie & Fin’s Gin Bar, tucked away inside the Land of Green Ginger in Front Street, boasts more than 35 specifically selected premium grade gins, and has quickly built up a dedicated following in ten weeks of opening.

The bar has been set up by Sarah Cook and John Peacock, who built up a wealth of knowledge hosting local gin festivals.

The collection of gins continues to grow, with 70 syrups also creating a unique way to flavour gins, but they also serve other spirits, lagers, ales and wines.

Sarah said: “Honouring its surroundings, the bar has a classic style with oxblood chesterfield sofas, dark oak tables and arch mirrors that emulate the stained glass windows inside, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

“Tynemouth has always been a supporter of independent businesses, with the Land of Green Ginger providing a home for a wide range of quirky, local establishments.

“If you are looking for somewhere new to try that is off the beaten track, the secret is out.”

The quirky Land of Green Ginger shopping arcade, made famous by TV series Supergran, is currently undergoing a new lease of life with two more bars set to open on the ground floor in the coming weeks, creating more attractions in the former church.

For more on Alfie & Fin’s, including updates on events and promotions, follow them on Facebook and Instagram @alfieandfins.