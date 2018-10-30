New look Monkseaton pub is growing its support for charity group

A Monkseaton pub that has undergone a major refurbishment is helping a community group.

The Monkseaton Arms in Front Street recently reopened as a Sizzling Pub & Grill after an extensive remodel.

The Monkseaton Arms after it refurbishment.

And now bosses are honouring the Whitley Bay Community Allotment and Gardens Charity with a host of fundraising events and activities in the coming months.

The Whitley Bay Pub & Grill celebrated its reopening by inviting Matt Morrison, chairman of the charity, to officially reopen the new-look business.

Following the two-week refurbishment and significant investment, four new jobs have been created.

Matt said: “We’re thrilled to have been given the honour of officially reopening the Monkseaton Arms and the support it has pledged is absolutely amazing.

“We can’t wait to start working with the Monkseaton Arms team to help raise funds and awareness for our cause.”

General manager Leigh Dryden said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant the Monkseaton Arms looks following the refurbishment, and we were thrilled to have Matt Morrison cut the ceremonial ribbon for us.

“The Whitley Bay Community Allotment and Gardens is a local volunteer-run group. It provides small, manageable allotment plots and raised beds, where local people can grow their own organic vegetables. All the facilities on site are shared, including children’s equipment. There is also a communal herb garden and a large polytunnel.”

“The group has recently embarked on a new project – Whitley Bay Community Orchard, which involves planting out a small community orchard at the top of its site. We fully support its new project and hope our fundraising will help in developing the work it is doing for the community.”

Following the refurbishment, the Monkseaton Arms will continue to support the community with a calendar of fundraising initiatives throughout the year.

For more information on the Whitley Bay Community Allotment Charity and the work it does in the area, visit http://www.communityallotment.org/