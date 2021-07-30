Appeal for witnesses after two car crash left a woman in hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash in Seaton Burn.

The collision happened at around 3pm on Wednesday, July 28, at the B1318 junction with Thorntree Avenue, in Seaton Burn.

A Blue Fiat Panda and a White Fiat 500 travelling on Chapel Court collided, for reasons yet to be established, with the blue Panda car ending up on its roof.

Officers and emergency services attended and the female driver of the Fiat 500, aged 28, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 35-year-old male driver of the Panda was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, or who have dashcam footage, to come forward.

PC Ben Blackburn from Northumbria Police said: “This was a serious collision which left a woman needing hospital treatment and significantly damaged two vehicles.

“Thankfully no one was seriously hurt but this could have been a lot worse.

“We are determined to find out what happened and are carrying out a range of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV.

“A number of witnesses have already come forward, however we would encourage anyone else who hasn’t to come forward as soon as possible.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area and has dashcam footage which could help us build a clear picture of the moments before and after the collision.”