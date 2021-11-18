Detectives investigating Whitley Bay assault which left man with bleed on brain appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged assault outside The Fire Station pub in Whitley Bay.

Detectives investigating the violent attack which left a man with a bleed on the brain have appealed for members of the public with any information to come forward.

At about 1am on October 23, officers received a report of a disturbance outside the Fire Station pub off Whitley Road, Whitley Bay.

It was reported that a man had got into a disagreement with a female who was known to him and had grabbed her by the hair in the street.

Two males who were in the area and saw the commotion then intervened and were both reported to have been assaulted by the man.

One of the victims suffered a bleed on the brain as a result of the attack.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been released on police bail.

Police are now appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Constable Paul Kelly, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious incident that resulted in two men being taken to hospital – one of which suffered a bleed on the brain.

“We believe both victims had tried to intervene after witnessing a disturbance in the street involving the offender and a female who was known to him.

“We will not tolerate violence on our streets and are committed to determining the circumstances behind what happened, and ensuring effective justice is served.

“A number of people have already come forward and assisted us with our enquiries, but I am today appealing to anybody else who was in the area and saw what happened to come forward.

"Your piece of information may prove to be the key to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211023-0066.