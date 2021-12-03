Free parking in town centres on Saturdays throughout December

Free parking is being introduced in town centres on Saturdays throughout December to help businesses

On-street parking is already free on Sundays in North Shields, Wallsend and Whitley Bay town centres but this will be extended to Saturdays during December.

There will also be free on-street parking in Front Street, Tynemouth, on Saturdays and Sundays in addition to the hundreds of free spaces already available in some council-managed car parks, and Priors Haven car park in Tynemouth.

North Tyneside Council say the aim is to support businesses in the run-up to Christmas in line with the proactive approach to ensuring the long-term recovery of town centres and building back better than before.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Carl Johnson said: “I’m delighted that, once again, we’re providing more free parking at Christmas to encourage people to shop locally.

“It has been an incredibly difficult time for many of our businesses who have suffered throughout the pandemic and this is one of the ways we, as a council, are supporting the local economy as part of our wider long-term recovery strategy.

“I really hope our residents can support our fantastic local businesses by doing their Christmas shopping in North Tyneside.”

Ticket machines will be temporarily suspended in the following locations:

North Shields

Back Howard Street, Bedford Street, Camden Street, Church Way, Little Bedford Street, Lovaine Place, Rudyerd Street, Nile Street, Norfolk Street, Railway Terrace, Rudyerd Street, Russell Street, Sidney Street, Spring Terrace, Suez Street, Tyne Street, Union Street, West Percy Street.

Wallsend

Beech Grove, Chestnut Street, Elton Street East, Hawthorn Grove, Laburnum Avenue, Laurel Street, Woodbine Avenue.

Whitley Bay

Beach Avenue, Brook Street, Clifton Terrace, Coquet Avenue, Duchess Street, Duke Street, Fern Avenue, Holly Avenue, Laburnum Avenue, Jesmond Terrace, Marine Gardens, North Parade, Ocean View, Oxford Street, Park Avenue, Park Parade, Roxburgh Terrace, Station Road, Victoria Terrace.

Tynemouth

Front Street

North Tyneside Council car parks that already operate free of charge in town centres and Tynemouth are:

North Shields - Norfolk Street car park, King Street car park.

Wallsend - Atkinson Terrace car park (Coronation Street car park is currently unavailable as it is a Covid-19 testing site).

Whitley Bay - Back Park View car park, Park Road car park, Whitley Road car park.