Group behind preservation bid for Cullercoats Watch House needs fundraising help

Cullercoats Watch House.

Cullercoats Watch House, which first opened in 1879 to allow the village’s volunteer life brigade to look for vessels in distress, has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The building, which also served as a social centre for fishermen, has been a snooker club since 1933.

Plans have been revealed to restore the watch house to its former glory, and the general public have been asked what they would like to see it used for.

A survey has been launched asking people what they know about the watch house and what it should be used for.

Re-purposing the the property as a heritage centre or reading room have been among the suggestions.

But it is estimated it will cost £70,000 to bring the building back up to scratch, so the assistance of fund-raiser is needed.

Mick English, who is in the group trying to preserve the watch house, said: “We all have expertise but fund-raising in a small place like Cullercoats will be very difficult.

“It [financial aid for the project] is going to have to go through an external funder.

“There will be people out there with expertise in generating external funding. If they could spend some time with us to help us secure the external funding because it is very competitive.”

The group is also trying to raise £2,500 to pay a heritage building qualified architect to carry out a full survey of the premises.

To donate money visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mick-english