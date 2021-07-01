Love Island: Brad McClelland's odds slip as Shannon is kicked out

Early bookies favourite Shannon Singh, from Fife, was dumped from the ITV2 show on Wednesday, June 30, after her partner Aaron Francis was snapped up by newcomer Chloe Burrows. Two new lads, Liam Reardon and Chuggs Wallis, were also introduced into the mix. Here are the latest odds from bookmakers Coral – from outsiders to favourites. See how wor lad Brad McLelland, from Amble, Northumberland, has fared since being name bookies’ favourite at odds of 9/4 after the show was first aired on Monday night (June 28), when he was coupled with Faye Winter. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. New episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.