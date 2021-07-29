Money raised for health trust's charity as a thank you to frontline staff

Mark Lane, lead auctioner at Featonby's, and Brenda Longstaff, head of Northumbria Healthcare's Bright charity.

Featonby’s auction house, in North Shields, raised £3,000 for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Bright charity.

Mark Lane, lead auctioneer at Featonby’s, approached the trust to set up the auction as a way of giving something back to the people who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to provide care and support for their communities.

The online auction, held in June, saw 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to Bright. These funds will go towards better facilities for patients and their families and also support for our staff, allowing them to provide the best care.

Brenda Longstaff, head of Northumbria Healthcare’s Bright charity, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have raised so much money to help improve the wellbeing of our staff and patients.

"I want to say a huge thank you to Mark and the team at Featonby’s as well as all of those who donated unwanted items.

"And of course, a huge thank you goes to everyone who took part on the day, as this would not be possible without your support.”

Lots of different items were auctioned off on the day including new electrical items and ‘experience’ vouchers from local businesses.

Mark Lane, lead auctioneer, said: “It has been a real pleasure working with Northumbria Healthcare and we are so pleased to be able to give something back to the NHS who have shown real resilience and determination over the last year.