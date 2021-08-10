Praise for dedicated students as they collect A-Level results

Monkseaton High School pupils Eve, Jenny and Imogen celebrate their A-Level results.

Pupils did not have to sit public exams for the second year running due to the disruption experienced since the start of the pandemic.

Instead, they were given grades based on their teachers’ assessments of their performance.

North Tyneside Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn CBE said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to all of our young people who are collecting their A-level and BTEC results today.

Monkseaton High School students Joseph and Jay with their A-Level results.

"You have continued to amaze us with your hard work, determination and resilience even during the most difficult of times and we are incredibly proud of you all.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to once again thank all of our schools, colleges and parents/carers for their support during the pandemic.

"I am extremely proud and grateful to them all for dealing with the challenges and making sure that young people are educated, safe and cared for in the usual way.”

Coun Peter Earley, cabinet member for Children, Young People and Learning, added: “The borough’s young people always make us exceptionally proud and today is no different – a huge well done to everyone picking up their A-level and BTEC results.

"I’d like to wish you all every success for the future.”

For those young people who would like support, North Tyneside Council’s Connexions team is on hand to help. Connexions advisers are available to support young people receiving A-level and GCSE results this week.