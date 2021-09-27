Witnesses sought after three vehicle crash on A19 in North Tyneside

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

Just before 8.15am on Wednesday, September 15, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision on the A19 northbound, at the junction with the A1058 Coast Road westbound.

Officers attended the scene and assisted with the recovery of vehicles and traffic disruption.

No one was injured but a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through alcohol or drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers have already spoken with a number of witnesses, but are appealing for anyone else who has not yet come forward to get in touch.

They are also especially interested in hearing from anyone with dashcam footage.