Planned roadworks on major North East routes next week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 in the North East over the coming week.

A1, Haggerston, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals northbound at Rock South farm on Wednesday, April 10, from 9pm until 6am for drainage work.

A1, Buckton, Northumberland: There will be phases of overnight traffic signals northbound switching to southbound Buckton to Haggerston on Monday, April 8, and Tuesday, April 9, between 8pm and 6am for survey inspection work, which is due to be completed on Wednesday, April 10.

A1, West Mains, Northumberland: There will be phases of overnight traffic signals northbound from Monday, April 8, to Friday, April 12, between 8pm and 6am, for drainage surveys. This work is due for completion on Saturday, May 11.

A1, Purdy Lodge, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals southbound on Monday, April 8, from 8pm until 6am for drainage work.

A1, Alnwick, Northumberland: There will be overnight full closures of the northbound exit slip road at Alnwick on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, from 8pm to 6am for sign erection work.

A19, Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be phases of overnight full carriageway closures southbound from Howden roundabout to Holystone roundabout with a full overnight closure of the Silverlink roundabout from Monday, April 8, to Saturday, April 13, 8pm to 6am, for major project remedial works.

A19, northbound A183 Chester Road to A1231 Hylton Grange, Sunderland: There will be overnight road closures from Sunday, April 7, to Thursday, April 18, on the A19 northbound between A183 Chester Road and A1231 Hylton Grange for essential resurfacing work. The closures take place between 8pm and 6am, and clearly signed diversion routes will be in place. There will be a daytime 50mph speed limit in place for traffic running on temporary surfaces.

A1, junction 79 to junction 80, Newcastle: There will be phases of overnight full carriageway closures northbound from junction 79 to junction 80 with an entry slip road closure at junction 79 and the exit and entry slip road at junction 80 closed, with local diversions in place, from Monday, April 8, to Monday, April 15. This takes place between 8pm and 6am and is for carriageway repair work. This project is due for completion in June.

A1M, junction 59 to junction 60, County Durham: There will be overnight full carriageway closures southbound from junction 60 to junction 59 on Monday, April 8, and Tuesday, April 9, between 8pm and 6am with daytime hard shoulder closure and narrow lanes. There will also be an overnight full carriageway closure northbound from junction 58 to junction 60 from Wednesday, April 10, to Saturday, April 13, 8pm to 6am, with daytime hard shoulder closure and narrow lanes. On Saturday, April 13, there will be an extended overnight full carriageway closure northbound from junction 58 to junction 60, 8pm to 8am, with local diversions in place. There will also be 24-hour hard-shoulder closures northbound from junction 59 to junction 60 with speed restrictions concrete barrier installation work. This project is due to be completed this month.

Highways England said: "This summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements was correct as of Thursday, April 4, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."