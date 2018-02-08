Rapist jailed for eight years

A man has been jailed after raping a woman in North Tyneside.

Brian Ellis, 48, of Verne Road, in North Shields, has been sentenced to eight years and six months behind bars.

The incident happened in November 2015, at an address in North Shields.

The victim reported the incident to police and Ellis was arrested shortly after.

Detective Constable Lyndsay Palmer, from Northumbria Police, said: “Understandably, this is a distressing time for the victim and she has been incredibly brave throughout this process.

“We want to reassure the public that we are committed to ensuring we fully support any victim of rape and put offenders before the courts.

“Hopefully this sentence encourages others to come forward if they have been a victim of rape or sexual assault. We have a dedicated team of specialist officers and we work closely with some excellent partners to help provide support and advice.”

Ellis was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on January 29, 2018.