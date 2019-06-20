BT Sport and TV customers to see bills rise next month - these are the price changes

Millions of BT Sport and TV customers will face a pricier bill from next month (Photo: Shutterstock)

Millions of BT Sport and TV customers will face a pricier bill from next month, as the company hikes its costs.

Households are to be landed with an increase of up to £4 per month when the changes kick in, ahead of the new Premier League season.

Rising costs

The price hikes will come into effect from 28 July 2019, and BT customers are now beginning to be notified of the details of the changes.

The company said the increases will vary from £1 to £4 per month, depending on the package, and not all customers will be affected.

BT explained that customers on the Classic, Essential, Sport Starter, Entertainment and Entertainment Plus packages will see a rise of £1 per month, amounting to an increase of £12 per year.

Customers who are on the Max plan will see costs rise by £4 per month, equating to an increase of £48 per year.

Those with the BT Sports app deal will also be faced with a rise of £1 per month.

The company said the increases will vary from 1 to 4 per month, depending on the package (Photo: Shutterstock)

Impending changes

BT Sport and TV are also available as an add-on via other providers, such as Sky. BT confirmed that Sky customers with BT Sport will also be affected by the price hikes, and will see their costs increase by £2 per month.

Affected customers can cancel their BT TV and BT Sport contracts penalty free as a result of the rises, although it is not possible to leave BT broadband customers free of charge if you are still within the contract's minimum term.

This period is typically the first 12 to 24 months from signing up or renewing.

The company announced earlier this year that it will not be increasing prices for broadband customers in 2019, although from March 2020, broadband, landline and mobile plans will increase in line with the CPI rate of inflation from January each year.

BT added it does not have any plans for further price rises for TV and Sport this year and customers will be given plenty of notice for any future price changes.

A BT spokesperson said, "Some customers will see no changes at all and we believe we continue to provide unrivalled value for money when it comes to TV and sport content our customers love.

“Next season will be the biggest yet for BT Sport and customers will have access to live and exclusive UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches and highlights, 52 Premier League games - ten extra Premier League games, all European and Premiership Rugby Union matches, UFC, unmissable world title boxing, cricket, tennis, MotoGP and much more."