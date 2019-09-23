These crisps have been recalled because they might be contaminated with listeria

Two varieties of Pipers Crisps have been recalled in England and Wales over fears that they contain Listeria.

The two flavours that have caused alarm are Anglesey Sea Salt in a variety of packet sizes and Karnataka Black Pepper in the 40g packs.

No other Pipers products are believed to have been affected.

Which products are affected?

These are the Anglesey Sea Salt packs of crisps that should not be eaten.

Pack size20gBatch codeL4 19252Best before date2020-01-27Best before27/01/20

Pack size40gBatch codeL4 19252Best before date2020-01-27Best before27/01/20

Pack size40gBatch codeL4 19253Best before date2020-01-28Best before28/01/20

Pack size600gBatch codeL4 19259Best before date2020-02-03Best before03/02/20

Pack size600gBatch codeL4 19260Best before date2020-02-04Best before04/02/20

Pack size600gBatch codeL4 19261Best before date2020-02-05Best before05/02/20

This is the Karnataka Black Pepper pack that should be returned to shops

Pack size40gBatch codeL4 19254Best before date2020-01-29Best before29/01/20

What should customers do?

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Anybody who purchased any of the affected products can return them to the store and receive a full refund, with or without a receipt.

What is listeria?

Listeria is a bacterium that causes listeriosis. Cases of foodborne illness from listeria are rare, but can involve serious symptoms and even death in certain groups of people.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.