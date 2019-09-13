Torrential rain and flash flooding has hit Spain - here’s what you need to know if you’re visiting

Make sure you're safe this holiday (Photo: Shutterstock)

With Spain experiencing the worst storms it’s had in over a century, the Foreign Office has issued a travel warning for potential holiday goers.

If you have an upcoming holiday booked in Spain, this is the travel warning and advice that you need.

Warning from Foreign Office

The Foreign Office says that “nearly 19 million British nationals visited Spain last year” making it very popular getaway destination.

But following the recent development of dangerous weather, British travellers have been issued a travel warning.

Spain’s meteorological office (AEMET) issued an “extreme risk” weather warning for the regions of Valencia, Alicante, Murcia, Almeria and Balearic Islands.

The rain has seen flash floods cause road closures and serious disruption to transport services. Emergency services confirmed the deaths of three people after their cars got trapped in the water.

Airports closed

Although airports are trying to continue as normal, the extreme weather has caused a number of airports to close.

Flights heading to Balearic airport have had to be diverted to other airports.

The Spanish authorities are advising all travellers to keep an eye on their flight status in case anything changes.

How to stay safe in a flood

These are some safety tips that could come in handy should you find yourself in a dangerous situation regarding flooding.

This advice comes from National Geographic.

Avoid low spots like ditches, basements or underpasses as these areas become extremely dangerous during a flash floodDon’t try to walk, swim or drive through flood waters - find an alternative routeDo not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in waterIf you’re told to evacuate, then do so immediately