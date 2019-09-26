Two weeks’ worth of rain is set to fall today - and it’s going to be a wet October

Up to two weeks’ worth of rain will hit parts of the UK today (Thu 26 Sep) as the current bout of wet weather continues.

Thundery showers are predicted across the country tomorrow, and rain is expected to be a regular feature throughout the next few weeks into October.

Gale-force winds are also expected, with parts of Scotland looking likely to be battered by gusts of up to 45mph, according to the Met Office.

From midnight last night to midnight tonight, parts of Scotland will get 40mm of rain, while up to 20mm could fall in parts of northern England and Wales.

The fastest winds are expected in Orkney and Shetland, and the rain is going to move east over the course of the day, say Met Office forecasters.

Seven flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency today, highlighting risks in central, south and south west England. The lower Avon, lower Soar, lower Tame, middle Tame, Anker, Sence, Trent and upper Tamar could all burst their banks.

The Met Office five day weather forecast

Today:Early rain clearing eastwards from most parts, followed by sunny spells and blustery showers; some heavy in the northwest. Windy for many; coastal gales in the far northeast.

Tonight:Breezy with clear spells and occasional showers, some of these heavy in the north and west. Driest in the east.

Friday:Sunny spells and showers, some heavy and thundery with some longer spells of rain too. Windy in the south with a risk of coastal gales.