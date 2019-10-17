Video shows commuters dragging Extinction Rebellion protester from roof of Tube train

An Extinction Rebellion protester was dragged to the floor after climbing on top of a busy commuter train in east London on Thursday morning, as the group lead a fresh wave of disruptions across the city's Tube stations.

Other videos on social media appear to show protesters on top of a tube station in Canning Town, and police confirm activists are demonstrating at Stratford, Canning Town, and Shadwell.

Holding a sign which read 'Business as usual = death', the protesters were met with shouting from angry waiting commuters and in one case, it appears to become violent.

In one clip, a man was then seen dragging one of the activists to the floor by his foot, as the protester is then attacked by a crowd of commuters who appear to kick him multiple times, before a member of TfL staff and other commuters appeared to intervene.

Commuters now physically dragging protestors from the roof of the train. @itvlondon pic.twitter.com/gDkXfJNxmL

— Holly Collins (@HollyJoCollins) October 17, 2019

A number of people have been arrested after there were also protest incidents at Shadwell and Stratford station, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.

British Transport Police said on Twitter: "At this time we have three separate incidents involving Extinction Rebellion protest action at Stratford, Canning Town, and Shadwell.

I strongly condemn the Extinction Rebellion protestors who have targeted the London Underground and DLR this morning. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/F30mzeYY12

— Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) October 17, 2019

It added there had been four arrests so far at Stratford and Canning Town on the Jubilee Line.

"We remain at Shadwell DLR station, where specialist teams are working to remove four other protesters," it said.