Your asthma and hay fever symptoms may worsen this week as 'pollen bomb' hits UK

A 'pollen bomb' hit the UK yesterday (Tue 18 Jun) which could trigger allergies and difficult breathing conditions (Photo: Shutterstock)

Asthma and hay fever sufferers could see their symptoms worsen this week, as the Met Office warns pollen levels will be particularly high.

A 'pollen bomb' hit the UK yesterday (Mon 17 Jun), which could trigger allergies and difficult breathing conditions throughout the week.

High pollen levels

Maps produced by the Met Office show levels will be “very high” in northern and eastern parts of the UK today, with Yorkshire, the North East, the North West and the East Midlands the worst affected.

The South West, West Midlands and Northern Ireland will also see high levels of pollen today, while parts of Scotland and the South East will have medium to low levels.

This is the pollen forecast for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office:

Wednesday 19 June

High: London and South East England

Medium: North East, Yorkshire, North West, Wales, South West, South East and East of England, East and West Midlands

Low: Scotland and Northern Ireland

Thursday 20 June

High: London and South East England

Medium: North East, Yorkshire, North West, Wales, South West, South East and East of England, East and West Midlands

Low: Scotland and Northern Ireland

Friday 21 June

High: London and South East England

Medium: North East, Yorkshire, North West, Wales, South West, South East and East of England, East and West Midlands

Low: Scotland and Northern Ireland

There will be medium pollen levels throughout most of the UK on Wednesday (left), rising to very high on Saturday (right) (Photo: Met Office)

Managing symptoms

Hay fever symptoms are usually worse between late March and September when the weather is warmer, humid and windy, according to the NHS.

While the symptoms are similar to a cold, hay fever can last for weeks and months, with sufferers typically experiencing:

sneezing and coughinga runny or blocked noseitchy, red or watery eyesitchy throat, mouth, nose and earsloss of smellpain around your temples and foreheadheadacheearachetiredness

Those who have asthma may also suffer with a tight feeling in their chest, shortness of breath, wheezing and coughing.

There is currently no cure for hay fever, but sufferers can do the following to help ease symptoms when the pollen count is high:

put Vaseline under your nose to trap pollenwear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyesshower and change your clothes after being outdoorsstay indoors when possiblekeep windows and doors shut as much as possiblevacuum regularly and dust with a damp clothbuy a pollen filter for the air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a special HEPA filter