Santa asks people to post their cards and presents early this Christmas

Royal Mail’s very own Santa Claus is encouraging customers all across the UK to help Royal Mail beat the Christmas rush by posting early for Christmas.

Santa Vic Amor has been helping the Real Father Christmas to make sure parcels, letters and cards are delivered to over 30 million addresses throughout the country.

He knows first-hand what it is like to deal with the masses of Christmas parcels and cards Royal Mail receives every Christmas. He also knows only too well that customers posting early helps his colleagues and the company manage the bumper mailbag during its busiest time of the year.

And Santa Vic is urging customers to always use the postcode on cards and parcels and to always to include a return address. This helps to ensure mail isn’t delayed in the postal system.

UK latest recommended posting dates for Christmas 2018 are:

Tuesday, December 18, for Second Class Mail

Thursday, December 20, for First Class Mail

Saturday, December 22, for Special Delivery®

Customers sending Christmas cards and presents abroad are also being encouraged to post early. International cards and parcels latest recommended posting dates for Christmas delivery are:

Today for Africa, and Middle East

Friday, December 7, for Cyprus, Malta, Asia, Far East and Eastern Europe (except Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia)

Saturday, December 8, for Caribbean, Central and South America

Monday, December 10, for Greece, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand

Friday, December 14, for Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland,USA

Saturday, December 15, for Finland, Sweden

Monday, December 17, for Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland.

Tuesday, December 18, for Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg

And remember to get your letters to Santa posted by Friday, December 7 - and include your name and address so he can reply. Send them to Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ