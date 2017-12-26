Three new vicars licensed for North Shields

Three vicars have been licensed to serve in North Shields.

Bishop Mark Tanner conducted the service for the Rev Canon Glyn Evans, Rev Dr Peter Knibbs and the Rev Dorothy Robinson.

The licensing service started at St Augustin’s and moved to Christ Church on Preston Road.

During the service, the new clergy were welcomed into their new roles.

People attending included the chairman of the council, the High Sheriff and many friends and family of the new ministers.

After the service, a reception was held in Christ Church Parish Centre where refreshments included a beer supplied by the Three Kings Brewery labelled The Three Vicars, ensuring a very warm welcome for all.

The three vicars say they look forward to working in North Shields in the future.